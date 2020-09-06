Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

