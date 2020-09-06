Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $64.00 at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE OXM opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $878.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after buying an additional 168,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

