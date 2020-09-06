Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $53.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $878.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

