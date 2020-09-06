Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OVID. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.93. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,828,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

