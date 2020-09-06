Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

Equities researchers at BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Overstock.com stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $830,082. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 50.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Overstock.com by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 23.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Overstock.com by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

