Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

OSTK has been the topic of several other reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $830,082 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

