OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $98.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $77.65 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $107.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in OSI Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

