Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.18 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.05167625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00034090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,734,203 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.