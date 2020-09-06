O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.75.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.95 and its 200-day moving average is $401.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.