Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $334.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. Analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 686,056 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 909.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.