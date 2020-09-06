Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.
In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ORCL opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.
