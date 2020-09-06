Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 551.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,394,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.