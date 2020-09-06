Oppenheimer Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $8.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.57. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

