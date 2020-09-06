Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Sells $59,863.05 in Stock

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $59,863.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $107,710.84.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts expect that Oportun Financial Corporation will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 68,164 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.