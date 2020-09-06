Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00116207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00215479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01591328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00167704 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

