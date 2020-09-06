OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE OMF opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 82.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 209.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 363.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 121.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 98,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. UBS Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

