Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONTX. Noble Financial cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.20.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.07. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.