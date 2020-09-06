Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.