Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $562.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Omeros by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Omeros by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Omeros by 52.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omeros by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

