Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Trimmed by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 879,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

