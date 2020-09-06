Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

