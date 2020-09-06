NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.59 on Thursday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $974.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.83.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 1,662,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 761,358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,498,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 147,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 326,360 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

