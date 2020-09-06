Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,433 shares of company stock worth $367,206. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,369,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 593,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

