NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 546,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 30th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Mijia Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jian Ping Fu sold 1,302,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $1,601,890.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 649.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.