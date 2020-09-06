Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €36.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.58 ($33.63).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €29.38 ($34.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.12 million and a P/E ratio of 136.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.28. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

