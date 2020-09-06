Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at C$43.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 393.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.61. Norbord has a 52-week low of C$13.01 and a 52-week high of C$47.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently 572.18%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

