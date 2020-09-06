Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Norbord (NYSE:OSB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Norbord stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 279.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.59. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. Norbord’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Norbord by 5,248.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,160 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Norbord in the second quarter valued at $1,895,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Norbord by 1,354.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth $8,478,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 8.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

