Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

