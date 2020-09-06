NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $541,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 36,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $643,754.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 191,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,281 and have sold 75,000 shares valued at $1,459,750.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 61,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,523,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 527,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NGM opened at $17.66 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

