Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,268 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 144,414 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of NEP opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.98%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.