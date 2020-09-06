NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,962,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

