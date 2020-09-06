NEXT (LON:NXT) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXT. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,310.14 ($69.39).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,698 ($74.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.15). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,647.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,123.71.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

