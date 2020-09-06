Newhold Investment Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Quiet Period Set To End on September 9th

Newhold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:ETACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 9th. Newhold Investment had issued 52,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $522,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:ETACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Newhold Investment has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Newhold Investment Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

