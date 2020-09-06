New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) CEO Sells $2,551,831.92 in Stock

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of New York Times stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $4,370,000.00.

NYSE NYT opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.83. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in New York Times by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

