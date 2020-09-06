Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.64. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

