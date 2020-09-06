Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NLTX opened at $12.51 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

