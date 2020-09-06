Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 357,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 38.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NNI opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 72.70 and a quick ratio of 72.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

