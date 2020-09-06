Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang acquired 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,153.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,295 shares of company stock valued at $205,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

