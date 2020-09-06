Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,662,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

