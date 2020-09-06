Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Shares of MDT opened at $105.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

