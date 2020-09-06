Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $272,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

