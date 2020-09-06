National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NWLI opened at $215.67 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $775.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.83.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 236.5% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 96.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

