National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NWLI opened at $215.67 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $775.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.83.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
