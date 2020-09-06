National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Update

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after buying an additional 93,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 153,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,072,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,690,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

