Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.39. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $558,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $733,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,579.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,656,813 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,788,000 after buying an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

