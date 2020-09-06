Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Investec

Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LCSHF. Barclays upgraded Nam Tai Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nam Tai Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nam Tai Property in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.