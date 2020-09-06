Motorcycle HLDG (MTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.28.

Get Motorcycle alerts:

Motorcycle Company Profile

MotorCycle Holdings Limited operates as a motorcycle dealer in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, and accessories and parts; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.