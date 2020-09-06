Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Morphic has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $812.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $583,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $143,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,740. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 401,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 133.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

