Morgan Stanley Upgrades AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) to “Equal Weight”

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura raised AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

