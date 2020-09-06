Morgan Stanley Downgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Equal Weight

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Momo has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 591.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,022 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Momo by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.