Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $9.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $971.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 3.43. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 559,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $3,178,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

