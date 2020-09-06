Morgan Stanley Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $135.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 85.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

